USCG Has Interdicted More Than Double the Number of Haitian Migrants as Last Fiscal Year

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew transferred 67 Haitians and 15 Cubans to Bahamian authorities, Friday, after two Coast Guard cutter crews rescued them near Anguilla Cay, Bahamas, in two separate interdictions.

The Campbell’s crew spotted an overloaded sail freighter, Monday, and brought the Haitians aboard the cutter due to safety of life at sea concerns. The Charles Sexton’s crew spotted an overloaded chug near the Bahamas, Friday, and took all 15 Cuban males aboard for safety of life at sea concerns.

There were 51 Haitian males, 10 Haitian females and six Haitian minors.

“These types of voyages are extremely dangerous,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, Coast Guard District Seven public affairs officer. “If our cutters were not patrolling the waters, who knows what would have happened to these people. We will continue to work closely with our partners to be diligent in the mission of safety of life at sea.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 3,519 Haitian migrants compared to:

1,527 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

418 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

932 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

609 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

419 Haitian Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,295 Cubans compared to:

838 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2021

49 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2020

13 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2019

59 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2018

1,468 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2017

5,396 Cuban Migrants in Fiscal Year 2016

Read more at USCG