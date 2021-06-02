USCIS Announces Pilot Program for Credit Card Payments Using Form G-1450 When Filing Form I-485

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today announced a pilot program for accepting credit card payments using Form G-1450, Authorization for Credit Card Transactions, for U nonimmigrants filing Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

The pilot program began on May 3 at the Nebraska Service Center and will be limited to this location. The service center started accepting credit card payments from certain Form I-485 applicants using Form G-1450. Applicants must be U nonimmigrants (victims of criminal activity). At the end of the pilot, USCIS will evaluate the results and determine the next steps for possibly expanding this payment option for other forms or other service centers.

For more information, please see our Direct Filing Addresses for Form I-485 page.

