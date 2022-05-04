USCIS Celebrates Public Service Recognition Week

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is honoring its dedicated workforce during Public Service Recognition Week, May 1-7. Celebrated during the first full week in May since 1985, Public Service Recognition Week is a time set aside to honor those who serve our nation as federal, state, county, and local government employees.

“USCIS employees are doing important work to uphold America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “Today and every day, we recognize our dedicated workforce for their commitment and resiliency during challenging times and we thank them for their steadfast service to the nation. I’m proud of the tireless work the thousands of USCIS employees are doing to respond to humanitarian crises, break down barriers in the immigration system, increase access to eligible immigration benefits, promote efficiency and reduce our processing times, and welcome new citizens.”

The work of USCIS employees makes the possibility of America a reality for immigrants, the communities and economies they join, and the nation as a whole. Recently, Secretary Mayorkas highlighted the accomplishments of DHS employees and created the DHS Month of Celebration. As part of that effort, he recognized 76 USCIS employees during the 2022 DHS Secretary’s Awards. As part of the celebrations taking place during Public Service Recognition Week, USCIS will host its annual Director’s Awards ceremony, as well as other activities and events focused on recognizing the important contributions of the USCIS workforce.

Additionally, increasing employee morale and hiring is among Director Jaddou’s top priorities. In the coming months, USCIS will hire more than 4,400 additional staff to help us carry out our USCIS mission. With the goal to onboard 95% of authorized positions by Dec. 31, 2022, all USCIS program offices and directorates are working together to promote high-performing employees and attract new talent. USCIS is also implementing a multi-faceted workforce engagement plan aimed at improving employee morale and giving employees a voice in shaping the agency for the future.

USCIS encourages the public to learn more about the agency’s mission, its role in the nation’s legal immigration process, and how the our USCIS workforce changes lives each day. Details can be found on the USCIS website at uscis.gov/careers, including how USCIS has streamlined some processes to expedite hiring.

Read more at USCIS