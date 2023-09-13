USCIS Clarifies Guidance for EB-1 Eligibility Criteria

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is issuing policy guidance in our Policy Manual to clarify the types of evidence that we may evaluate to determine eligibility for extraordinary ability (E11) and outstanding professor or researcher (E12) EB-1 immigrant visa classifications.

The update adds clarifying guidance describing examples of evidence that may satisfy the relevant evidentiary criteria or qualify as comparable evidence, as well as considerations for evaluating such evidence, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) fields.

The new guidance provides more clarity and transparency and should assist petitioners in submitting appropriate evidence that may establish the beneficiary’s eligibility.

For more information, see the Policy Manual.

