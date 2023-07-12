88.4 F
USCIS Expands myProgress to Form I-765 and Form I-131

To view estimated case timelines, applicants must first create a USCIS online account or log into their account and select their pending application.

By Homeland Security Today
(USCIS photo)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced today that we are expanding myProgress (formerly known as personalized processing times) to Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, and Form I-131, Application for Travel Document.

myProgress provides applicants with access, in their online account, to personalized estimates of their wait time for major milestones on their case, including their final case decision. While estimates are based on historical patterns of cases with similar specifics, they are not a guarantee of speed, cannot take into consideration all possible unique application processing delays, and may over- or underestimate the true processing time.

In addition to Form I-765 and Form I-131, myProgress is available for applicants with a USCIS online account who file Form N-400, Application for NaturalizationForm I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card; or Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative.

To view estimated case timelines, applicants must first create a USCIS online account or log into their account and select their pending application. If they e-filed or linked one of the applicable forms to their online account using an online access code, they will see a myProgress tab for their application. The myProgress tab displays the estimated wait time until their case has a decision, along with a checkmark beside three milestones as they are completed:

  • Confirmation that the application was received;
  • Biometric services appointment (if required) has been completed; and
  • The decision on the pending case.

Applicants will still need to visit the public Check Case Processing Times webpage to determine if they are eligible to file an Outside of Normal Processing Times service request.

Read more at USCIS

