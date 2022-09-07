USCIS Extends and Expands Employment Authorization for Individuals Covered by DED for Liberia

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a Federal Register notice for the extension and expansion of eligibility for Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Liberians and explaining how eligible Liberians may apply for Employment Authorization Documents (EADs).

On June 27, President Biden issued a memorandum extending and expanding DED for Liberians for 24 months. Eligible Liberian nationals covered under DED as of June 30, 2022, may remain in the United States through June 30, 2024. The president’s memorandum also defers the removal of any Liberian national, or individual without nationality who last habitually resided in Liberia, who has been continuously physically present in the United States since May 20, 2017, and who meets DED eligibility criteria.

The memorandum also extends employment authorization for individuals covered under DED Liberia through June 30, 2024. USCIS is automatically extending the validity of Liberian DED-related EADs through June 30, 2024, for those who already have an EAD with a Category Code of A-11 and a Card Expires date of March 30, 2020; Jan. 10, 2021; or June 30, 2022. These EADs remain valid, even though their facial expiration date has passed.

There is no application for DED. Liberians covered under DED are authorized to work in the United States. Eligible Liberians covered by the memorandum may apply for an EAD by filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization. DHS may provide travel authorization at its discretion to those covered under Liberian DED. Individuals who wish to travel outside of the United States may file Form I-131, Application for Travel Document.

Read more at USCIS