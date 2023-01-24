USCIS Extends COVID-19-Related Flexibilities

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is extending certain COVID-19-related flexibilities through March 23, 2023. Under these flexibilities, USCIS considers a response received within 60 calendar days after the due date set forth in the following requests or notices before taking any action, if the request or notice was issued between March 1, 2020, and March 23, 2023, inclusive:

Requests for Evidence;

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14);

Notices of Intent to Deny;

Notices of Intent to Revoke;

Notices of Intent to Rescind;

Notices of Intent to Terminate regional centers;

Notices of Intent to Withdraw Temporary Protected Status; and

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant.

In addition, USCIS will consider a Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or a Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if:

The form was filed up to 90 calendar days from the issuance of a decision USCIS made; and

USCIS made that decision between Nov. 1, 2021, and March 23, 2023, inclusive.

USCIS anticipates that, barring changes presented by the pandemic, this will be the final extension of these accommodations, and requesters must comply with the response requirements set forth in any request or notice dated after March 23, 2023.

As a reminder, the reproduced signature flexibility announced in March 2020 became a permanent policy on July 25, 2022.

Please visit uscis.gov/coronavirus for USCIS updates related to COVID-19.

For more information on situations such as natural disasters or other unforeseen circumstances (including COVID-related illness), where USCIS may provide accommodations, on a case-by-case basis upon request, please visit the Immigration Relief in Emergencies or Unforeseen Circumstances page.

