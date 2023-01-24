39.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, January 23, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUSCIS

USCIS Extends Green Card Validity for Conditional Permanent Residents with a Pending Form I-751 or Form I-829

Receipt notices can be presented with an expired Green Card as evidence of continued status, while the case remains pending with USCIS.

By Homeland Security Today
(USCIS)

USCIS is extending the validity of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status for 48 months beyond the card’s expiration date. This change started on January 11, 2023, for Form I-829 and will start on January 25, 2023, for Form I-751.

USCIS is making this change to accommodate current processing times for Form I-751 and Form I-829, which have increased over the past year.

USCIS has updated the language on Form I-751 and Form I-829 receipt notices to extend the validity of a Green Card for 48 months for individuals with a newly filed Form I-751 or Form I-829. USCIS will issue new receipt notices to eligible conditional permanent residents who previously received notices with an extension shorter than 48 months and whose cases are still pending. These receipt notices can be presented with an expired Green Card as evidence of continued status, while the case remains pending with USCIS. By presenting your updated receipt notice with your expired Green Card, you remain authorized to work and travel for 48 months from the expiration date on the front of your expired Green Card.

As a reminder, conditional permanent residents who plan to be outside of the United States for a year or more should apply for a reentry permit by filing Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, before leaving the United States. For more information, see our International Travel as a Permanent Resident webpage.

Read more at USCIS

Previous articleAsylum Applicants Can Now File Form I-765 Online
Next article6 Protesters Arrested in Downtown Atlanta Identified, Only One from Georgia
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals