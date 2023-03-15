44.8 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUSCIS

USCIS Extends Rule Providing Interpreters at Affirmative Asylum Interviews

After Sept. 12, affirmative asylum applicants who cannot proceed with the interview in English must provide their own interpreters.

By Homeland Security Today
Inadmissible aliens, some seeking asylum, are processed by CBP officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Nov. 23, 2018. (Mani Albrecht/CBP)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced today a fourth extension to a temporary final rule (TFR) requiring use of a USCIS interpreter at certain affirmative asylum interviews. This TFR extends the requirement through Sept. 12, 2023. After that date, affirmative asylum applicants who cannot proceed with the interview in English must provide their own interpreters.

We anticipate the federal declaration of a public health emergency for COVID-19 will expire in May 2023. Extending this TFR until after that declaration expires will provide public notice that the TFR is expiring and help ensure an orderly and efficient return to prior practice.

Under the TFR, certain asylum applicants must use USCIS’ contract telephonic interpreters instead of bringing their own interpreter to their affirmative asylum interview. USCIS contract interpreters are available in 47 languages, listed on the TFR webpage. There is no fee to use a government-provided interpreter. If an applicant does not speak English or any of the 47 languages listed, they must bring their own interpreter to the affirmative asylum interview.

This extension also retains a previous modification providing that in limited circumstances, if a USCIS interpreter is not available, we will either reschedule the affirmative asylum interview or, at our discretion, allow the applicant to provide an interpreter.

Read more at USCIS

Previous articleCBP at JFK Returns Cultural Artifacts to Ukraine
Next articleTwo Arrested for Trying To Send Over 90 Firearms to Drug Cartel Members in Mexico
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals