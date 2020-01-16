USCIS Final FY 2019 Statistics: 834,000 New Citizens Naturalized

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) final fiscal year (FY) 2019 agency statistics are now available online. These statistics include naturalizations, green cards, employment authorizations and protected populations, among other categories. The agency’s FY 2019 asylum statistics are available here.

USCIS naturalized 834,000 new citizens in FY 2019 – an 11 year high in new oaths of citizenship. USCIS granted lawful permanent residence to nearly 577,000 individuals and in FY 2019, the number of applications pending for green cards and naturalizations was reduced by 14 percent and 12 percent respectively.

The agency received nearly 2.2 million employment authorization applications. Furthermore, USCIS approved more than 500,000 petitions for non-immigrant workers in FY 2019, including specialty occupation, temporary agricultural and non-agricultural, and other workers.

USCIS also processed more than 40 million cases through E-Verify.

USCIS granted immigration relief to more than 25,000 individuals, including victims of trafficking, crime and Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) recipients – an eight percent increase from FY 2018.

USCIS is committed to administering our nation’s immigration system and safeguarding its integrity while fulfilling our mission to efficiently and fairly adjudicate the applications of those seeking lawful status in the U.S.

Read more at USCIS

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)