USCIS to Hold 4th Quarter FY22 Conference Call with Industry

The focus of this call will be to provide industry with the latest procurement related information for USCIS.

By Homeland Security Today
First lady Jill Biden and USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou welcomed 31 new U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony March 28, 2022. (USCIS photo)

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Contracting (OCON) will host its fourth (4th) Quarter Conference Call with Industry for Fiscal Year 22 on July 26, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm (ET).  The purpose of these quarterly calls is to provide continued open and engaging dialogue between industry and USCIS on current and future requirements.  The focus of this call will be to provide industry with the latest procurement related information for USCIS.

The call will be limited to 400 callers and last no more than two hours.  No registration or sign up is required!

The call-in number is 1 888-323-9726 participant passcode: 2823795.  The recording will be available two (2) hours after the event and can be heard by dialing 1-888 566-0432.  This recording will expire on September 26, 2022.

USCIS will update this announcement with the presentation slides no later than July 15, 2022.

WebEx link:  https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee20e9a6b0e65097a99b6c72af4fbe98d

password: 4MeetingswCIS!

Participants are not required to use WebEx for this event as the briefing slides will be posted SAMS.gov prior to the event.

We recommend that you use Chrome as your browser for this event.

Participants will have the opportunity and are encouraged to ask questions during the call.

You can also submit your questions to the following email address: USCIS_Vendoroutreach@uscis.dhs.gov, by 10:00 am (ET), on July 21, 2022.

For industries, awareness, here is the FY23 Quarterly Conference Calls with Industry Schedule

1st: October 25, 2022

2nd: January 31, 2023

3rd: April 25, 2023

4th: July 25, 2023

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

