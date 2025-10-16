spot_img
USCIS Implements New $1K Immigration Parole Fee

(USCIS photo)

The Department of Homeland Security has published a Federal Register notice to implement a new immigration parole fee required by the H.R. 1 Reconciliation Bill. The fee is $1,000 for FY 2025 and is subject to annual adjustments for inflation. You must pay this fee when you are paroled into the United States, unless you qualify for an exception. This fee takes effect on October 16, 2025.

The Federal Register notice explains when the immigration parole fee takes effect, exceptions to the fee, and consequences if you do not pay.

USCIS will collect the immigration parole fee if you are physically present in the United States and are granted parole or a new period of parole (also known as re-parole).

The original announcement can be found here.

