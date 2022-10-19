USCIS Implements New Process for Venezuelans

On Oct. 12, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new process for Venezuelans.

This new process will provide a lawful and streamlined way for nationals of Venezuela who are outside the United States and lacking U.S. entry documents to come to the United States. Through a fully online process, individuals can be considered, on a case-by-case basis, for advance authorization to travel to the United States and seek a temporary period of parole for up to two years, provided that they:

Have a supporter in the United States who will provide financial and other support;

Undergo and clear robust security vetting;

Meet other eligibility criteria; and

Warrant a favorable exercise of discretion.

DHS strongly encourages Venezuelans seeking entry in the United States who do not have and are not eligible for a visa to instead seek entry via this process for Venezuelans, as this will be the safest and most effective way to pursue a temporary stay in the United States. Individuals complete the process electronically and should not approach the border to access this process. Those who attempt to irregularly enter the United States between ports of entry will be subject to return to Mexico and will be ineligible for this process as a result.

USCIS will begin implementing this new process on Oct. 18, 2022. For additional information on the process and eligibility requirements, please see USCIS’ Process for Venezuelans webpage.

Access to this process for Venezuelans is free. Neither the supporter nor the beneficiary is required to pay the U.S. government a fee for the application. Beware of any scams or potential exploitation by anyone who asks for money associated with applying to this process. Visit the Avoid Scams page for information and resources.

