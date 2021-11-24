28 F
USCIS Incorporates General Adjudications Guidance into the Policy Manual

Update Incorporates existing guidance regarding post-decision actions such as actions on approved applications or petitions.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents process a small group of asylum-seekers who have active applications under the Migrant Protection Protocols at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, February 26, 2021. (CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett)

USCIS is incorporating existing guidance from the Adjudicator’s Field Manual (AFM) into the USCIS Policy Manual. In general, this update does not make major substantive changes, but consolidates and incorporates existing AFM guidance on general adjudications topics into the Policy Manual, streamlines USCIS immigration policy, and removes obsolete information.

The update:

  • Incorporates existing guidance regarding types of evidence, including primary and secondary evidence, documentary and testimonial evidence, and original documents and document translations.
  • Incorporates existing guidance regarding adjudicative decisions including approvals, and denials.
  • Incorporates existing guidance regarding post-decision actions such as actions on approved applications or petitions.
  • Explains how officers should handle cases involving unreliable evidence, including consulting the Department of State’s Reciprocity Table, providing information on voluntary DNA collection options, and referring certain cases for in-person interviews.
  • Clarifies that when a petitioner, beneficiary, or authorized representative requests a copy of a signed sworn statement taken during an interview, officers provide a copy of the statement to the affiant (the person making the statement)at the conclusion of the interview where the statement was taken.

For more information, see Volume 1: General Policies and Procedures, Part E, Adjudications, Chapter 6, Evidence [1 USCIS-PM E.6]; Chapter 9, Rendering a Decision [1 USCIS-PM E.9]; Chapter 10, Post-Decision Actions [1 USCIS-PM E.10].

Read more at USCIS

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation.

