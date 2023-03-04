47 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUSCIS

USCIS Issues Clarifying Guidance on Eligibility for the O-1B Visa Classification

Eligibility for O-1B nonimmigrants of extraordinary ability in the arts and nonimmigrants of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry.

By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today issued policy guidance (PDF, 310.33 KB) clarifying how it evaluates evidence to determine eligibility for O-1B nonimmigrants of extraordinary ability in the arts and nonimmigrants of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry.

Policy updates include adding a chart in the appendix that describes examples of evidence that may satisfy the O-1B evidentiary criteria, as well as considerations relevant to evaluating such evidence. The chart also assists petitioners in submitting appropriate evidence that may establish the beneficiary’s eligibility.

The guidance also improves readability to help adjudicators with predictable and transparent application of the O-1B evidentiary requirements, in support of consistent decisions and improvements in efficiency.

This guidance, contained in Volume 2 of the Policy Manual, is effective immediately. The guidance contained in the Policy Manual is controlling and supersedes any related prior guidance on the topic. For more information, see the Policy Manual.

Read more at USCIS

Previous articlePERSPECTIVE: Pillar-by-Pillar Keys to Success in the New National Cybersecurity Strategy
Next article33rd Drawdown of Equipment from DoD Inventories for Ukraine Since August 2021 Valued at Up to $400 Million
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals