USCIS Issues New Policy Guidance on Final Fee Rule

USCIS has updated its Policy Manual with guidance on the final fee rule, which adjusts the fees we charge for certain immigration benefit applications and petitions. The final rule was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 3, 2020. The new policy guidance describes the final rule’s adjustment in fees for specific forms. It also provides guidance on fee exemption and waiver policies, new premium processing time limits, modifications to intercountry adoption processing, and other changes made by the fee rule.

For more information, see the final rule (PDF) and the Policy Alert (PDF, 955.53 KB).

Read more at USCIS

USCIS Hikes Fees by 20 Percent to Help Recover Operational Costs

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Customs & Immigration

Go to Top
X
X