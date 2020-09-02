USCIS Issues New Policy Guidance on Final Fee Rule

USCIS has updated its Policy Manual with guidance on the final fee rule, which adjusts the fees we charge for certain immigration benefit applications and petitions. The final rule was published in the Federal Register on Aug. 3, 2020. The new policy guidance describes the final rule’s adjustment in fees for specific forms. It also provides guidance on fee exemption and waiver policies, new premium processing time limits, modifications to intercountry adoption processing, and other changes made by the fee rule.

For more information, see the final rule (PDF) and the Policy Alert (PDF, 955.53 KB).

