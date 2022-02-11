45.4 F
USCIS Opens a New Lockbox Facility

In the coming weeks, USCIS will move additional workloads to the Elgin lockbox, including certain applicants filing Form N-400.

By Homeland Security Today
(Official DHS photo by Jetta Disco)

As we announced in November 2021, we have opened a new lockbox facility in Elgin, Illinois. We are beginning to transition incoming work to the new location.

On Feb. 1, we added Elgin as a filing location for certain applicants filing Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence. In the coming weeks, we will move additional workloads to the Elgin lockbox, including certain applicants filing Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, and Form I-130, Petition for Alien Relative. We expect to complete the transition to Elgin by late summer 2022.

We also expect to move the lockbox facility in Arizona from Phoenix to Tempe in fall 2022.

Our Lockbox Filing Location Updates page provides an up-to-date summary of changes we make to any lockbox filing location. For the most current information on where to file, please see the Where to File section on the webpage for your form. You can also subscribe to the Forms Updates GovDelivery distribution list to receive an email each time we update a filing location.

Read more at USCIS

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
