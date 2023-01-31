USCIS Redesigns Green Card and Employment Authorization Document

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced new designs to improve security of Permanent Resident Cards (also known as Green Cards) and Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). USCIS began issuing the redesigned cards on Jan. 30, 2023.

The new Green Card and EAD designs contain state-of-the-art technology that continue to safeguard national security and improve service for customers. Changes include improved detailed artwork; tactile printing that is better integrated with the artwork; enhanced optically variable ink; highly secure holographic images on the front and back of the cards; a layer-reveal feature with a partial window on the back photo box; and data fields displayed in different places than on previous versions.

“This redesign further demonstrates USCIS’ commitment to taking a proactive approach against the threat of secure document tampering, counterfeiting, and fraud,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “Consistent updates to secure documents, informed by our knowledge of the latest methods of bad actors and the innovation and ingenuity of our staff, ensure the continued integrity of secure documents issued by our agency.”

The introduction of the new designs does not mean that currently issued cards are invalid. Current cards remain valid until their expiration date (unless otherwise noted, such as through an automatic extension of a Green Card or EAD as indicated on a Form I-797, Notice of Action, or in a Federal Register notice).

Some Green Cards and EADs issued after Jan. 30, 2023, may still display the existing design format because USCIS will continue using existing cardstock until current supplies are depleted. Both versions of the cards are acceptable for Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification; E-Verify; and Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE). Some older Green Cards do not have an expiration date. These older Green Cards without an expiration date generally remain valid; however, USCIS encourages applicants with these older cards to consider applying for a replacement card to prevent fraud or tampering should the card ever get lost or stolen.

USCIS launched the current cards in May 2017. To mitigate the risk of fraud and counterfeiting, the Document Management Division in the USCIS Office of Intake and Document Production redesigns the cards every three to five years. Redesigning the cards is part of the Secure Identification Platform (SIP) Project. The SIP Project began in 2019 with extensive market research. The USCIS Document Management Division met with key industry leaders and stakeholders to learn industry best practices.

Information on how to avoid and report fraud is available on the USCIS Scams, Fraud, and Misconduct page.

