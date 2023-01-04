USCIS Releases New Immigrant Investor Form

USCIS has published Form I-956K, Registration for Direct and Third-Party Promoters. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 added the requirement for direct and third-party promoters to register with USCIS.

Each person acting as a direct or third-party promoter (including migration agents) of the following must complete Form I-956K:

A regional center;

A new commercial enterprise;

An affiliated job-creating entity; or

An issuer of securities intended to be offered to immigrant investors in connection with a particular capital investment project.

There is no filing fee for Form I-956K.

For more information, please see the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program page.

Read more at USCIS