USCIS Releases New Immigrant Investor Form

USCIS has published Form I-956K, Registration for Direct and Third-Party Promoters. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 added the requirement for direct and third-party promoters to register with USCIS.
Each person acting as a direct or third-party promoter (including migration agents) of the following must complete Form I-956K:
- A regional center;
- A new commercial enterprise;
- An affiliated job-creating entity; or
- An issuer of securities intended to be offered to immigrant investors in connection with a particular capital investment project.
There is no filing fee for Form I-956K.
