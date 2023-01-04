62.3 F
USCIS Releases New Immigrant Investor Form

Each person acting as a direct or third-party promoter (including migration agents) of the following must complete Form I-956K.

By Homeland Security Today

USCIS has published Form I-956K, Registration for Direct and Third-Party Promoters. The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 added the requirement for direct and third-party promoters to register with USCIS.

Each person acting as a direct or third-party promoter (including migration agents) of the following must complete Form I-956K:

  • A regional center;
  • A new commercial enterprise;
  • An affiliated job-creating entity; or
  • An issuer of securities intended to be offered to immigrant investors in connection with a particular capital investment project.

There is no filing fee for Form I-956K.

For more information, please see the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program page.

