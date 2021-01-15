USCIS Suspending Services Jan. 19 and 20 to Ensure Safety of Employees and Applicants

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today announced it will temporarily suspend in-person services at all field offices, asylum offices and application support centers on Jan. 19 and 20 to ensure the safety of our employees and individuals with appointments.

Jan. 20 is Inauguration Day, and Washington, D.C., is heavily locked down due to threats from domestic extremists after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

USCIS will reschedule individuals who had appointments on Jan. 19 and 20 and send them notices with their new appointment dates. The USCIS website and USCIS Contact Center will remain available for information, case status updates, and other online tools and resources.

Read more at USCIS

