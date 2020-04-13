USCIS to Hold FY20 Conference Call 3rd Quarter with Industry

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Contracting (OCON), with participation from the Office of Information Technology (OIT), will host its third (3rd) Quarterly Conference Call with Industry for Fiscal Year 2020 on April 28, 2020 starting at 1:00 pm (ET). The purpose of these quarterly calls is to provide continued open and engaging dialogue between industry and USCIS on current and future requirements. The focus of this call will be to provide status on FY20 and future requirements.

The call will be limited to 500 callers and last no more than two hours. No registration required!

The call in number is 1-888-949-2798 , participant passcode: 2578265

USCIS will update this announcement with the presentation slide no later than April 15, 2020.

Webex: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/j.php?MTID=e191129734f618befa3604600ca724685

event password: 4MeetingswCIS!

We recommend that you use Chrome as your browser for this event.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions during the call.

Submit your questions to the following email address USCIS_Vendoroutreach@uscis.dhs.gov, by 10:00 am (ET), on April 22, 2020.

