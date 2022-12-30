USCIS to Hold FY23 2nd Quarter Conference Call with Industry

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Office of Contracting (OCON) will host its second (2nd) Quarter Conference Call with Industry for Fiscal Year 23 on January 31, 2023, starting at 1:00 pm (ET). The purpose of these quarterly calls is to provide continued open and engaging dialogue between USCIS and industry on current and future requirements. The focus of this call will be to provide industry with the latest procurement related information for USCIS.

NEW FORMAT

USCIS is committed to providing industry with accurate and up-to-date procurement information. As such we are announcing a new format for addressing questions during our quarterly calls with industry. We will continue to provide industry with accurate information about our requirements, however, impromptu questions and answers will no longer be provided during the calls. Instead USCIS strongly encourages all vendors to submit any and all questions in advance of the quarterly calls. USCIS will answer pre-submitted questions during the call. Industry will still have the opportunity to ask questions during the call, however, to ensure thorough and accurate answers those questions will be collected and answered after the call and posted as an update to this announcement. Please include the slide/APFS number when submitting your questions.

The call will be limited to 400 callers and last no more than two hours. No registration or sign up is required!

The call-in number is 1 888-323-9726 participant passcode: 2823795. The recording will be available two (2) hours after the event and can be heard by dialing: 866-361-4757. This recording will expire on March 31, 2023.

USCIS will update this announcement with the presentation slides no later than January 17, 2023.

WebEx link: https://uscis.webex.com/uscis/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed071ac05286501ad1bf5f5eec111a073

password: 4MeetingswCIS!

Participants are not required to use WebEx for this event as the briefing slides will be posted SAMS.gov prior to the event.

We recommend that you use Chrome as your browser for this event.

Vendors, please submit your questions to the following email address: USCIS_Vendoroutreach@uscis.dhs.gov, by 10:00 am (ET), on January 24, 2023.

For industries, awareness, here is the FY23 Quarterly Conference Calls with Industry Schedule

1st: October 25, 2022

2nd: January 31, 2023

3rd: April 25, 2023

4th: July 25, 2023

