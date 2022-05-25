70.3 F
USCIS to Implement Premium Processing for Certain Previously Filed EB-1 and EB-2 Form I-140 Petitions

Premium processing is being expanded to additional form types as part of agency efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens.

By Homeland Security Today
(Official DHS photo by Jetta Disco)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is implementing premium processing for certain petitioners who have a pending Form I-140, Immigrant Petition for Alien Workers, under the EB-1 and EB-2 classifications. This expansion of premium processing only applies to certain previously filed Form I-140 petitions under an E13 multinational executive and manager classification or E21 classification as a member of professions with advanced degrees or exceptional ability seeking a national interest waiver (NIW). Petitioners who wish to request a premium processing upgrade must file Form I-907, Request for Premium Processing Service.

The expansion will occur in phases:

  • Beginning June 1, 2022, we will accept Form I-907 requests for E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before Jan. 1, 2021.
  • Beginning July 1, 2022, we will accept Form I-907 requests for E21 NIW petitions received on or before June 1, 2021, and E13 multinational executive and manager petitions received on or before March 1, 2021.

We will reject premium processing requests for these classifications that are filed before their start date of June 1, 2022, or July 1, 2022. We will not accept new (initial) Forms I-140 with a premium processing request at this time.

On May 23, 2022, we published a new version of Form I-907, dated 05/31/22. For the month of June, we will accept both the 09/30/20 and the 05/31/22 editions of Form I-907. Starting July 1, we will reject the older 09/30/20 edition of Form I-907.

As previously announced, we are expanding premium processing to additional form types as part of our efforts to increase efficiency and reduce burdens to the overall legal immigration system.

Read more at USCIS

