USCIS Transfers Certain H-1B Petitions to the California Service Center

USCIS continues to experience receipt issuance delays in other workloads across some service centers.

By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced today that certain H-1B petitions and fiscal year (FY) 2023 H-1B cap petitions awaiting intake at the Vermont Service Center (VSC) are being transferred to the California Service Center (CSC) for data entry and adjudication. USCIS is transferring these cases in response to the H-1B receipt issuance delays at the VSC. Please continue to file petitions based on the addresses provided on the Direct Filing Addresses for Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker page.

This workload transfer will help USCIS issue receipt notices for properly filed H-1B petitions more quickly. Please allow time for the CSC to process the transferred cases and do not submit duplicate petitions out of concern that your previous submission did not arrive or has been misplaced. If your petition is transferred, you will not receive a transfer notice, but you will receive a receipt notice as soon as your petition is receipted. Petitions will be worked to completion at the CSC once transferred. For inquiries about case status, please use the petition receipt number.

USCIS continues to experience receipt issuance delays in other workloads across some service centers. USCIS is actively trying to reduce these delays.

Read more at USCIS

