82.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationFederal Pages

USCIS Updates Guidance Related to Religious Workers

This update reorganizes the special immigrant religious worker guidance for clarity and provides more comprehensive information.

By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is issuing policy guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual to reorganize and expand on existing guidance related to special immigrant and nonimmigrant religious workers.

This update reorganizes the special immigrant religious worker guidance for clarity and provides more comprehensive information about the special immigrant religious worker filing process, verification of evidence, and the site-inspection process.

In addition, for both special immigrant and R-1 nonimmigrant religious worker petitions, this update clarifies the circumstances under which certain related petitioners may meet the compensation requirements even if the attesting employer will not directly compensate the religious worker.

For more information, see the policy alert (PDF, 313.5 KB).

Read more at USCIS

Previous articleDEA Warns of Brightly-Colored Fentanyl Used to Target Young Americans
Next articleHSI Puts IMAGE Program on Display
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals