56 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCustoms & ImmigrationUSCIS

USCIS Updates Policy Guidance on Safe Mailing Address and Case Handling Procedures for Certain Protected Persons

This guidance also applies to abused spouses of certain nonimmigrants applying for employment authorization under section 106 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

By Homeland Security Today

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is updating policy guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual to provide guidance on mailing address procedures for persons eligible for and recipients of victim-based immigration relief, specifically Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) self-petitioners as well as those who are seeking or currently hold T or U nonimmigrant status (protected persons). This guidance also applies to abused spouses of certain nonimmigrants applying for employment authorization under section 106 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Under 8 U.S.C 1367 confidentiality provisions, USCIS must ensure that information related to a protected person is disclosed only to authorized parties identified by the protected person. This update provides guidance to the public and USCIS employees on mailing address and adjudication procedures for victim-based and non-victim-based forms filed by protected persons.

This guidance is effective on July 11, 2023, and applies to benefit requests that are pending or filed on or after that date. For more information, see the Policy Alert (PDF, 534.54 KB). Visit the Policy Manual for Comment page to comment on this update. USCIS welcomes feedback on this guidance and will consider any comments received in future updates.

Read more at USCIS

Previous articleForeign Fugitive Wanted for Arms Trafficking Removed to Nicaragua
Next articleHSI Investigation Results in Actions Against International Diamond/Art Organization for Money Laundering with Ties to Hizballah
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals