USCIS Updates Policy Guidance on Safe Mailing Address and Case Handling Procedures for Certain Protected Persons

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is updating policy guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual to provide guidance on mailing address procedures for persons eligible for and recipients of victim-based immigration relief, specifically Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) self-petitioners as well as those who are seeking or currently hold T or U nonimmigrant status (protected persons). This guidance also applies to abused spouses of certain nonimmigrants applying for employment authorization under section 106 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Under 8 U.S.C 1367 confidentiality provisions, USCIS must ensure that information related to a protected person is disclosed only to authorized parties identified by the protected person. This update provides guidance to the public and USCIS employees on mailing address and adjudication procedures for victim-based and non-victim-based forms filed by protected persons.

This guidance is effective on July 11, 2023, and applies to benefit requests that are pending or filed on or after that date. For more information, see the Policy Alert (PDF, 534.54 KB). Visit the Policy Manual for Comment page to comment on this update. USCIS welcomes feedback on this guidance and will consider any comments received in future updates.

