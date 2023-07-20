USCIS Updates Policy Manual to Make It Easier to Identify Who Is Subject to the Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has incorporated important information regarding the categories of adjustment of status applicants to whom the public charge ground of inadmissibility applies from the appendices in Volume 8, Part G, of the USCIS Policy Manual, to Chapter 3, Applicability, to make it easier to identify whether the public charge ground of inadmissibility applies to a specific adjustment of status category.

This update is intended to help applicants respond accurately to questions related to the public charge ground of inadmissibility on Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, which will provide officers with the information they need to adjudicate an application for adjustment of status, and, if applicable, make a public charge inadmissibility determination without issuing a Request for Evidence for this information.

For more information, please see the Policy Alert (PDF, 303.81 KB). Visit the Policy Manual Feedback page to provide feedback on this update.

