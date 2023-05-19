USCIS Updates Review Process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans

The U.S. government is granting advance travel authorization for up to 30,000 noncitizens each month to come to the United States to seek parole on a case-by-case basis under the processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. Due to high interest in these processes, USCIS is updating the review process effective May 17, 2023.

We are updating the review process because the number of supporters who have submitted Form I-134A, Online Request to be a Supporter and Declaration of Financial Support, is significantly higher than the 30,000 monthly travel authorizations available. It is intended to maintain a meaningful and equitable opportunity for all beneficiaries of a Form I-134A to move forward through the process and seek advance travel authorization.

Under the new review process that went into effect on May 17, USCIS will randomly select about half of the monthly total, regardless of filing date, from the entire pending workload of Form I-134A to determine whether the case can be confirmed. We will review the other half of the monthly total of Forms I-134A based on when the case was submitted under the first-in, first-out method, which prioritizes the oldest Forms I-134A for review.

Potential supporters should not submit a duplicate Form I-134A for the same beneficiary. We will not accept a duplicate Form I-134A if a previously submitted Form I-134A between the same potential supporter and beneficiary is pending. If we do not confirm a Form I-134A, but a supporter believes they meet the requirements to be a supporter under the process, they may file a new Form I-134A and submit additional information as evidence.

Under this updated review process, processing times will vary. Potential supporters may monitor the status of a Form I-134A they filed in their USCIS online account or check the most recent status in Case Status Online. The USCIS Contact Center cannot provide any additional information about the status of your case.

