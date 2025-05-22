The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has updated the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to ensure a single source for verifying immigration status and U.S. citizenship nationwide, according to a news release today. State and local authorities can input Social Security numbers to help verify U.S. citizenship and prevent aliens from voting in American elections.

“For years, states have pleaded for tools to help identify and stop aliens from hijacking our elections,” said USCIS Spokesman Matthew Tragesser. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Noem, USCIS is moving quickly to eliminate voter fraud. We expect further improvements soon and remain committed to restoring trust in American elections.”

This new partnership with the Social Security Administration allows cases to verify citizenship or immigration status to be created using Social Security numbers rather than a DHS identifying number, which most state and local agencies do not collect. Also, for the first time, agencies can submit more than one case at a time, making the process more efficient.

This advancement comes shortly after the DHS, USCIS, and DOGE SAVE optimization announcement and builds on efforts to remove roadblocks to securing the country’s election process by working to eliminate voter fraud.

USCIS will continue to improve and add more capability and functionality to SAVE. Providing more tools within SAVE ensures state and local governments have robust and reliable access to federal databases to confirm the U.S. citizenship of individuals on their voting rolls and registering to vote, in support of Executive Order 14248, Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.

SAVE, a tool for verifying lawful U.S. citizenship and immigration status operated by USCIS, provides federal, state, territorial, tribal, and local agencies with U.S. citizenship and immigration status information to help ensure the eligibility of individuals applying for certain public benefits and licenses, including voter eligibility verification.