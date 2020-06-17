Webinar on USCIS Offices Resuming in-Person Services

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services invites you to participate in a webinar on the reopening of USCIS domestic offices on Thursday, June 18, from 3 to 4 p.m. Eastern.

On March 18, we temporarily suspended routine in-person services at our field offices, asylum offices, and application support centers (ASCs) to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). USCIS began reopening some domestic offices and resuming non-emergency services on June 4. We are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to protect our workforce and the public.

During this webinar, USCIS will provide an overview of reopening procedures for field offices, asylum offices, and ASCs. We will also share guidelines for entering our facilities. We will respond to questions submitted in advance and via chat during the webinar. We will not answer case-specific questions.

To register for this engagement, please follow the steps below:

Visit our registration page to confirm your participation

Enter your email address and select “Submit”

Select “Subscriber Preferences”

Select the “Event Registration” tab

Provide your full name and organization

Complete the questions and select “Submit”

Once we process your registration, you will receive a confirmation email with additional details.

If you have any questions about the registration process, or if you have not received a confirmation email within three business days, please email us at public.engagement@uscis.dhs.gov.

We recommend joining 10 to 15 minutes before the webinar begins.

