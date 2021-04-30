Wilmington CBP, USCG Intercept Honduras-bound ‘Zombie Apocalypse’ Ammo

Tagged as the best self-defense ammo during a zombie apocalypse, the illegal Honduras-bound ammo could have hurt a lot of victims had federal authorities not intercepted it.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Port of Wilmington, Delaware and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay discovered a box of 40 rounds of Zombie Terminator .38 ammo during a joint examination of outbound shipping containers at the Port of Wilmington on Tuesday.

CBP officers initially detected an anomaly during an x-ray examination of a shipment of household goods destined to Honduras. Officers devanned the container and discovered that the anomaly was a box of ammo.

It is illegal to export firearms, weapons parts and ammunition without a federal license and permit from the U.S. Department of Commerce or the U.S. Department of State.

“Ultimately, Customs and Border Protection does not want illegally exported ammunition ending up in the hands of criminals or criminal organizations who could use that ammo to hurt innocent victims,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office. “CBP remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners like the U.S. Coast Guard to detect, deter and disrupt illegal activities and dangerous products at our ports of entry.”

CBP’s border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. CBP officers use a variety of techniques to intercept narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products, and to assure that global tourism remains safe and strong. Learn about what CBP accomplished during “A Typical Day” in 2020.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)