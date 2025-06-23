spot_img
Monday, June 23, 2025
16 Billion Logins Stolen In One of Largest Data Breaches

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(iStock Photo)

One of the largest data breaches in history has leaked around 16 billion passwords across some of the biggest tech platforms in the world, according to researchers at Cybernews.

The data watchdog found more than 30 datasets, each containing billions of logins to social media, VPNs, and user accounts for Big Tech companies such as Apple and Google, had been left exposed by infostealers.

Newsweek contacted Google and Apple for more information on affected services via email.

Read the rest of the story at Newsweek.

Former FBI Special Agent Michael Glennon Takes on New Role at General Motors
Telos Corporation Reaches 350 TSA PreCheck Enrollment and Renewal Locations Nationwide
