2 Major Cloud Procurements Will Define Intelligence Community Modernization in 2020

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for the intelligence community and its efforts to take cloud modernization to the next level.

The goal is to develop a clearer narrative and “north star” for the IC’s cloud modernization strategy, John Sherman, IC chief information officer, said Wednesday at AFCEA NOVA’s IC IT Day in Herndon, Virginia.

The IC published an official cloud strategy last year, which consolidated nearly 300 priorities from 17 different agencies into one document.

