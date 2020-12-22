2021 Spending Bill: Cyber, Federal Buildings Are Winners, IT Modernization Is a Loser

For the third year in a row, Congress isn’t buying the White House’s request nor Democrat lawmakers’ pleas for more money to help agencies move away from legacy systems more quickly. The fiscal 2021 omnibus spending bill, which the House unveiled today, reduced two key funding mechanisms.

But at least Congress seemingly has come to an agreement on the details of a massive $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package and a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure.

The House approved the rule for the $2.3 trillion spending and relief package Monday evening, sending it to the Senate for quick approval. The rule includes a seven-day continuing resolution, which will keep the government open in the event the Senate can’t send the full measure to the president’s desk before current funding levels expire at midnight.

