2021 Spending Bill: Cyber, Federal Buildings Are Winners, IT Modernization Is a Loser

For the third year in a row, Congress isn’t buying the White House’s request nor Democrat lawmakers’ pleas for more money to help agencies move away from legacy systems more quickly. The fiscal 2021 omnibus spending bill, which the House unveiled today, reduced two key funding mechanisms.

But at least Congress seemingly has come to an agreement on the details of a massive $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package and a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure.

The House approved the rule for the $2.3 trillion spending and relief package Monday evening, sending it to the Senate for quick approval. The rule includes a seven-day continuing resolution, which will keep the government open in the event the Senate can’t send the full measure to the president’s desk before current funding levels expire at midnight.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X
X