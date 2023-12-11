3 Companies Awarded Spots on $125M NIST Cybersecurity & Privacy Support Services IDIQ

Three companies have won spots on a potential five-year, $125 million small business set-aside contract to provide cybersecurity and privacy support services to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that NIST has selected Analygence, CyberESI and Electrosoft as contractors of the CAPSS indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity acquisition vehicle.

In a previously published draft solicitation, NIST sought industry feedback on five mock CAPSS task orders covering standards support, software development, National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education support services, crypto validation support and supply chain interdependencies.

