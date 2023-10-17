3 Reasons Swift Action is Needed to Prepare for a Quantum Cyberattack

In the pantheon of cybersecurity risks our federal government currently has on its plate, a quantum cyberattack may not be the immediate “front burner” issue. But it’s still a red-hot risk. Cryptographic algorithms secure everything from our industrial control systems to our national defenses to the entire U.S. financial system.

As our nation marks Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October, it’s the perfect time to highlight three reasons why swift action is needed by our federal government to mitigate this emerging threat:

#1: Quantum computing is evolving more quickly than expected.

The ability to use the states of subatomic particles to store information — quantum computing —is going mainstream far sooner than expected.

