About 80 percent of CEOs say they expect a more widespread remote workforce as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a global survey from accountancy firm PwC released Tuesday.

Of those surveyed, 78 percent said they think that remote work is “here to stay” while just 21 percent said they think the shift is temporary.

A number of CEOs said that the different trends emerging during the pandemic could lead to widespread change in work models.

Read more at The Hill

