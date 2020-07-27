42% Say Their Cybersecurity Strategies Can’t Keep Pace with Evolving Multi-Cloud Environments

MeriTalk today announced the results of its new report, “Multi-Cloud Defense: Redefining the Cyber Playbook.” The study, underwritten by General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), is based on a survey of 150 Federal cyber leaders exploring cybersecurity challenges and opportunities in multi-cloud environments.

Eighty-three percent of Federal cyber leaders say their agency is increasing multi-cloud adoption to support telework and mission needs related to COVID-19. But while agencies are accelerating multi-cloud adoption and trying to adapt their cybersecurity strategies accordingly in the “new normal”, 42 percent say they can’t keep pace with evolving multi-cloud environments.

When asked how they would grade their agency’s overall multi-cloud cybersecurity posture, only a quarter gave their agency an “A”. Respondents identified the following top challenges to securing multi-cloud environments: budget constraints (39 percent), difficulty meeting regulatory requirements (32 percent), lack of skilled workforce (32 percent), lack of sufficient cybersecurity solutions baked in (such as APIs and ICAM) (31 percent), and an increased attack surface (30 percent).

“Agency cyber leaders need to include a successful multi-cloud cybersecurity strategy, and take steps to prioritize visibility, scalability, resiliency, and secure access across their multi-cloud environments,” said Dr. Matthew McFadden, Director, Cyber, GDIT.

To address those challenges, agencies are adopting cloud-enabled cybersecurity capabilities (52 percent), increasing data redundancy (46 percent), automating scaling (46 percent), and automating DevSecOps (36 percent). And while agencies are making progress, they haven’t reached the goal line yet – more work is needed.

To get there, Feds say they need consistency across cloud platforms, automated security policies, and a deeper understanding of their current environments. Overall, eighty-four percent agree multi-cloud adoption will strengthen their cybersecurity posture, far beyond the pandemic. Respondents identified several long-term benefits of multi-cloud adoption, including improved security, flexibility/scalability, and cost savings.

The road to future-proofing the cloud is not easy. Moving forward, Feds say focusing on agility, centralizing management, and electing an automation team captain can help ensure secure multi-cloud environments.

To review the full report, visit: https://www.meritalk.com/study/multi-cloud-defense/.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)