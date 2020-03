Today is, wait for it, drum roll, please…

…World Backup Day.

You knew that already, didn’t you?

So you’re way ahead of us here, with your backups neatly done and safely stored away.

Or perhaps not, because sorting out your backups is a bit like taking the garbage out or washing the dog – you know it needs doing, and you might as well do it now, but it can probably wait until tomorrow.

