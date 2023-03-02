6 Cyber Threat Trends to Watch This Year as Forecast by MS-ISAC

Randy Rose is the Senior Director of Security Operations and Intelligence for the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC). He is responsible for overseeing the operational components of the MS-ISAC and EIections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC), including a team of more than 55 analysts and operators providing around-the-clock support to U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) organizations across the spectrum of cybersecurity operations, from proactive identification of threats, through detection of ongoing attacks in real-time, to response and remediation following an incident. Rose has been a public servant in varying capacities since 2003 when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Prior to joining CIS, he was a Department of Defense (DoD) civilian, running the largest Security Operations Center (SOC) in Europe for the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Rose moved to Germany from Hampton Roads, Virginia where he had spent years building the DoD’s first team dedicated to providing Intelligence support to Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO). As the Deputy Intelligence Officer for the Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) in Suffolk, VA, he oversaw the operations of over 100 sailors and civilians, led incident response efforts on 7 named operations, drove the design and implementation of a $2M digital forensics and malware analysis enclave, and brought innovative solutions to bear including cloud browser isolation, saving hundreds of millions of dollars in incident response costs per year. Rose has previously supported the Defense Intelligence Agency, the NY State Comptroller’s Office, the NY Air National Guard, and the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program at Knoll’s Atomic Power Laboratory. While at the NYS Comptroller’s Office, he developed and implemented the first cybersecurity audit and assessment program for municipalities and special districts as well as the first cybersecurity assessment program for municipally-owned Operational Technology, focused primarily on energy, water, and port control systems. Rose holds a Master’s of Science in Cybersecurity and a Bachelor’s in Anthropology with a focus on Human Biology and Forensics. His independent research focuses on physical security, social engineering, and future technologies, particularly as they pertain to the humane use of technology.