37.4 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CybersecurityInformation Technology

6 Predictions About Cybersecurity Challenges In 2024

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

Cybersecurity issues and challenges will continue to provide fodder next year for crisis-related situations for companies, organizations, and governments.

That’s according to the observations and predictions of cyber experts and observers.

“Everyone should be prepared for global activity around the myriad major events being held throughout 2024, including the U.S., European Parliament and other elections, as well as the Summer Olympics in Paris,” according to Google Cloud’s Cybersecurity Forecast report for 2024,

Read the rest of the story at Forbes, here.

Previous article
Water System Attacks Spark Calls for Cybersecurity Regulation
Next article
US Agency Identified Bitcoin Inscriptions as Cybersecurity Risk
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals