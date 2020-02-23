70% of IT Leaders Say Security Concerns Restrict Adoption of Public Cloud

By 2025, more than three quarters of all IT infrastructure will reside in the public cloud, a report from networking company Barracuda finds.

As of early 2020, a mere 45% of IT infrastructure is public cloud-based, which means the next five years are going to be huge for cloud migrations from on-site servers–and potentially the private cloud as well.

The reasons for moving to the public cloud are numerous. Some of the most frequently cited by respondents included reducing IT expenditure, improved scalability, greater agility, and less time spent on maintenance.

Read more at Tech Republic

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)