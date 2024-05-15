60.4 F
Accenture to Support US Navy’s Unified Cybersecurity Environment

By Homeland Security Today
US soldiers observe computer screens in a cyber operations center in Maryland. (Photo: Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne/US Marine Corps)

Accenture Federal Services has received a $789-million contract to support cybersecurity operations for the US Navy’s SHARKCAGE environment.

SHARKCAGE incorporates different systems to sustain a “single, common, and continuous” digital security perimeter across the agency.

The solution combines integrated commercial and commercial off-the-shelf software and hardware capabilities for defensive cyberspace operations throughout the Navy/Marine Corps Intranet, ONENet, and InformationTechnology-21 networks.

Read the rest of the story at The Defence Post.

 

