ACSC Releases Annual Cyber Threat Report for 2019–2020

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has released its annual report on key cyber threats and statistics from 2019–2020. The report highlights that phishing and spearphishing are still the most common cyberattacks, and ransomware has become a significant threat to operations across multiple sectors.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review ACSC’s Annual Cyber Threat Report July 2019 to June 2020 and CISA’s Tip on Avoiding Social Engineering and Phishing Attacks and webpage on Ransomware for more information.

