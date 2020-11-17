Acting Federal CIO Has Been in the Job for Months, OMB Confirms

The Office of Management and Budget appointed an acting Federal Chief Information Officer months ago without so much as a press release or a memo to agencies.

The federal government had seemed to be without a permanent IT leader since former CIO Suzette Kent stepped down in July. According to an OMB memo released Friday, Michael Rigas, who already holds several top positions in the federal government, is also serving as the acting federal CIO.

The procedural memo dated Nov. 13, first reported by MeriTalk, extends governmentwide requirements for OMB’s Data Center Optimization Initiative that expired Oct.1.

