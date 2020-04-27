Administration Announces CISA as the Designated QSMO for Cybersecurity Services

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is pleased to announce that the Department Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been formally designated as the Quality Service Management Office (QSMO) for Cybersecurity Services specifically for Security Operation Center (SOC) standardization, Vulnerability Management Standardization, and DNS Resolver service.

This is the first formal QSMO designation made by OMB since the issuance of Memorandum 19-16, “Centralized Mission Support Capabilities for the Federal Government” on April 26, 2019. QSMOs are an integral part of achieving the government’s goal to improve stewardship of taxpayer dollars, to create high-performing, centralized capabilities for mission-support functions and to make more resources available for agency mission-specific work. Shared services reform has been a long-desired goal within the federal government and a key part of the President Management Agenda Shared Services Cross Agency Priority (CAP) goal aimed at improving efficiency.

“This an important step in the path to modernization of the federal government”, stated Suzette Kent, Federal Chief Information Officer. “By designating CISA as QSMO for cyber services, the federal government will be able to leverage their expertise, contracts and solutions to offer a robust marketplace of cybersecurity capabilities that will benefit all agencies.”

“CISA’s formal designation as the Cybersecurity Quality Service Management Office reinforces our core mission to safeguard the cybersecurity of the federal civilian enterprise. We plan to leverage successes and lessons learned from programs like Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) and the National Cybersecurity Protection System (NCPS) to deliver high-quality, cost-effective shared services to federal agencies. In partnership with OMB and our partner QSMOs, we stand ready to create efficiencies in government and optimize the federal workforce by shifting resources to higher value work and reducing duplication across agencies,” said Bryan S. Ware, Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

To learn more about QSMO, visit https://www.performance.gov/CAP/sharing-quality-services/ and https://ussm.gsa.gov/qsmo/.

