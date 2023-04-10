Advisory Issued on Industrial Control Links ScadaFlex II SCADA Controllers

On ICL ScadaFlex II SCADA Controller SC-1 and SC-2 devices, unauthenticated remote attackers can overwrite, delete, or create files. This allows an attacker to execute critical file CRUD operations on the device that can potentially allow system access and impact availability.

Industrial Control Links has relayed that they are closing their business. This product may be considered end-of-life; continued supported for this product may be unavailable.

CISA recommends users take defensive measures to minimize the risk of exploitation of this vulnerability. Specifically, users should:

Minimize network exposure for all control system devices and/or systems, and ensure they are not accessible from the Internet.

Locate control system networks and remote devices behind firewalls and isolate them from business networks.

When remote access is required, use secure methods, such as Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), recognizing VPNs may have vulnerabilities and should be updated to the most current version available. Also recognize VPN is only as secure as its connected devices.

CISA reminds organizations to perform proper impact analysis and risk assessment prior to deploying defensive measures.

CISA also provides a section for control systems security recommended practices on the ICS webpage at cisa.gov/ics. Several CISA products detailing cyber defense best practices are available for reading and download, including Improving Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity with Defense-in-Depth Strategies.

Additional mitigation guidance and recommended practices are publicly available on the ICS webpage at cisa.gov/ics in the technical information paper, ICS-TIP-12-146-01B–Targeted Cyber Intrusion Detection and Mitigation Strategies.

Organizations observing suspected malicious activity should follow established internal procedures and report findings to CISA for tracking and correlation against other incidents.

