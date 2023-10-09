52.1 F
AFCYBER Information Operations Team Creates Global Reach

The IO team supports real-world operations, reach back, exercises and operations security.

The 67th Cyberspace Wing A39, Information Operations team is collaborating with intel in the white “fusion” cell during Emerald Warrior at Hulbert Field, Florida, Sept. 14, 2023. From Sept. 11-15, 2023, the IO team was leading the white fusion cell team that replicated a Theater Special Operation Command J39 and adjacent Joint Task Force along with other Information Warfare forces from space, cyber and public affairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Pavao)

Integrated deterrence starts at the lowest level and at 16th Air Force’s (AFCYBER) 67th Cyberspace Wing A39, the Information Operations team is making a global impact at their level.

“We are the only Air Force and Space Force OPSEC Support Team,” said Tyrese Stafford, 67th CW, A39 IO chief. “We are the ‘operational arm’ supporting units worldwide.”

As the two services’ OST, they are responsible for OPSEC Management Assessments and OPSEC External Assessments traveling around the world assisting organizations to achieve a more effective OPSEC program, while also testing units for vulnerabilities and their ability to mitigate them.

“This past year, our OST has assisted and evaluated over dozens of wings and deltas all over the world from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy,” said Stafford. “Additionally, the OST conducted a multi-year, Air Force-wide OPSEC External Assessment to understand the Air Force’s ability to protect sensitive aircraft deployments.”

